Frustrated patients wait for second vaccine shot as Delaware expands distribution

As supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are in short supply nationwide, those eligible for their shot are competing against each other to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Even those who received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are scrambling to find a site that can squeeze them in for an appointment for their second dose.

In Delaware, many residents who got the Pfizer shot at mass vaccination sites a few weeks ago have been panicking, because they haven’t been able to schedule their second dose within the recommended time frame.

“It’s been very frustrating,” said a Wilmington woman who has been trying to schedule an appointment for her 89-year-old father-in-law. “The testing has been phenomenal here, but I find that the vaccine situation is poorly managed.”

Her husband asked that they remain anonymous because of his employer. He said they’ve been trying to get information about scheduling an appointment for his father’s second dose for three weeks. He received his first dose at a mass vaccination site at the Delaware City DMV Jan. 23.

“There was no information on the state website other than, find it yourself,” said his wife.

So she tried to get an appointment for her father-in-law at a pharmacy. However, most pharmacies in the area only offer the Moderna vaccine, making it more difficult for someone who received the Pfizer vaccine to get a second shot.

Her husband said there’s no chance his father would be able to get a shot without their help.

“He doesn’t have a smartphone, he doesn’t have a computer, and even if he did have one, the steps you have to go through to register, I don’t think he would be able to do it,” he said.

The State of Delaware hopes to alleviate those anxieties by announcing new mass vaccination sites for second doses this week. The state on Thursday opened registration for 3,800 people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV or Salesianum School in Wilmington between Jan. 16 and 18.

Another 11,154 people who were vaccinated on the weekend of Jan. 22 at DMV sites in Delaware City and Georgetown are still waiting for appointments.

The state, however, has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a drive-through vaccination site at Dover International Speedway for multiple days beginning as early as Feb. 20. The state is moving forward with planning and logistics in anticipation of FEMA’s approval of the site.