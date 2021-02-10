COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations continue to plummet in Delaware

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware’s COVID-19 measuring sticks have shown promising change over the last month.

The weekly average of daily new cases has dropped by more than half, from 822 to 366, a 55% reduction.

Positivity rates that were as high as 10.3% in early January were 6.5% in the last week.

And the metric officials watch most — patients in the hospital — dipped to 254 as of Tuesday’s statistical report.

So Governor Carney used his weekly coronavirus briefing to voice optimism that mitigation measures have been effective as he tweaks restrictions to reopen the economy further. For example, he’s letting restaurants, retail businesses, gyms, and churches expand to 30% of capacity starting Friday.

The hospital figures especially please the governor. “Obviously, with folks not needing that kind of care, it’s just a really good indicator,’’ he said.