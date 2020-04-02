Do something good for Philly: Order #LatinoTakeout this weekend

Eateries all across the Philadelphia region have had to scale back operations to slow the spread of the virus. For those that remain open, takeout and delivery are their only options, making the famously fragile restaurant business model even more vulnerable.

While the stakes are high for all small businesses, The Pew Hispanic Research Center reports that Latinx workers and businesses, in particular, are projected to be disproportionately impacted economically by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Latinx population is steadily growing, one of a few trends that have helped reverse the city’s longstanding population loss and driven growth in parts of the city like Olney that have struggled to keep and attract residents.

Motivated by a drive to help the burgeoning Latinx businesses community weather the COVID-19 crisis, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new initiative with a singular goal: to get you to support Latinx-owned restaurants and eateries this coming weekend.

Created in partnership with Finanta, Community First Fund, Widener University SBDC, and Aclamo, the Dine Latino Take-Out Weekend initiative encourages foodies to #DineLatino, April 3 – 5, with Delaware Valley takeout and delivery options.

“We must act now to provide immediate relief to these businesses and the most efficient way of doing this is by helping to boost their revenue,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber.

Just like the team at El Bochinche, Sofia Deleon who owns El Merkury near Rittenhouse Square is feeling the pressure to generate revenue too. “We had been doing OK, and then this happened,” Deleon said.

Deleon didn’t let go of any of her staff, all five of her employees are still working, but fewer hours. “I didn’t want to leave them out in the street,” she said.

El Merkury serves fast-casual South American food — pupusas, taquitos, elotes and other foods from her home country Guatemala and others that surround it. The restaurant is known for its elaborate and sweet churros, which come served in large ice-cream sundaes, but unfortunately, they’re not very deliverable.