Eviscerating an ‘antidote to redlining’

But as is plain to anyone walking the streets of our city today, the CRA has not reversed the damage done by decades of discrimination and disinvestment in communities of color. Banks continue to loan money more freely to white people than to people who are Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American.

Given the challenges before us, the CRA needs to be strengthened and modernized now. Instead, the federal agencies charged with administering the law have proposed rule changes that would water it down even more, rendering it toothless.

For example, banks could get credit under the CRA when they loan money to businesses with annual revenue of $2 million, even though 95% of small businesses make less than $1 million per year. Banks would be able to get credit for providing financial education to people of any income level, rather than the lower income people the law is intended to serve. Banks could get credit for “mixed-income” housing when they invest in middle-income rental units in high-cost area, even where there is no benefit whatsoever to low-income people. They could even get credit for building sports stadiums in certain neighborhoods. Put simply, the proposed changes would gut the CRA.

The CRA was envisioned as the antidote to redlining—an antidote we still desperately need. Today our city remains segregated and it is still difficult for people of color to get a fair loan to buy a home or make necessary repairs.

According to data analysis done by Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting, an African American in Philadelphia is 2.7 times more likely to be denied a conventional mortgage than a white person with the same income, seeking the same size loan in the same neighborhood. And despite similarly sized populations in the city, white Philadelphians received ten times as many conventional loans as Black Philadelphians.

Reveal found similar inequity in lending across the country. Despite these disturbing trends, regulators have found that 98% of banks are complying with the CRA. One piece of this confounding puzzle is that any loan a bank makes in a CRA-qualifying geographic area can be counted under the law—even when that loan is made to a middle-income white person seeking to buy a home in a gentrifying area, rather than a longtime resident of color. And in Philadelphia, that’s exactly what banks are doing, Reveal found.

And if the proposed changes go through unchecked, this inequity will only be compounded as Philadelphians seeks to rebuild after the COVID-induced economic crisis.

The CRA cannot undo centuries of institutional racism, but principled improvements to the law could reinvigorate it as a valuable tool.

The public has a right to comment on the proposed CRA changes. For more information about the proposed changes or to submit a comment online before the April 8, 2020, deadline, visit https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=OCC-2018-0008-1960.

Laura Smith is an Independence Foundation Fellow and an attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. She can be reached at lsmith@clsphila.org.