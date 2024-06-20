This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware Treasurer Colleen Davis was running for Congress until a cancer scare in her family prompted her to take a step back and re-examine her priorities.

Nearly a year ago, Davis had a busy schedule as Delaware’s state treasurer and a candidate for the state’s lone congressional seat. She was also caring for her sick father.

Davis was watching her dad’s prostate cancer grow worse. It had spread to his bones and he was not responding well to treatment. Davis said she suspected her family history included a possible genetic condition after learning an aunt had died in the 1970s of ovarian cancer while in her 30s. That’s when she asked her father’s doctors to test for a mutation of the breast cancer genes — called BRCA.

BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes suppress tumors. Those with inherited damaged or mutated BRCA genes have a higher chance of developing breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

“We kind of had to push for it,” Davis said. “We had to say this was a real link and it may warrant getting that genetic testing.”

Davis’ hunch was confirmed when her father’s test returned positive. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, having the mutation means you have a 45% to 85% increased likelihood of developing breast cancer and a 10% to 46% chance of getting ovarian cancer. In the general U.S. population, the probability of breast cancer is about 12%, with ovarian cancer affecting less than 1% of the population.

Kendra Flores, a genetic counselor with Christiana Health Systems, said the gene mutation is serious but rare, with fewer than 1 in 500 people carrying it.

“It is something that can sort of hide in families if you don’t know the things that you’re looking for,” she said.