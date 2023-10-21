From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Traci Smith was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2013, she was determined to beat the disease and to thrive.

In 2015, the Philadelphia native launched Traci’s BIO (Beautiful Inside and Out), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those with breast cancer.

“I felt that if I was struggling with these things, there [were] other ladies that also were struggling with the same things after they left the hospital [and] were starting their new life,” she said.

Since then Smith’s organization has been mentoring breast cancer warriors through mentorship, advocacy, storytelling, beauty tutorials, diet tips, and more.