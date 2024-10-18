From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Riverside public housing neighborhood and the commercial corridor in the Northeast section of Wilmington have long been known for poverty, crime and despair.

But now the once-thriving area — home of long-gone swank auto dealerships, a professional baseball stadium, and a massive shopping center — is undergoing a monumental revitalization with hundreds of millions of dollars of investment.

WHYY News has been chronicling the initiative known as REACH Riverside since its launch four years ago.

And next week, a WHYY News half-hour television documentary about the challenging transformation, “Resurrecting Riverside,” will debut. The show will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 pm., and air again that night at 11 p.m., as well as Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. (Click on the video at the top of this story for a 30-second preview.)

The show will explore the collaborative effort by neighborhood and business leaders, educators, politicians, policymakers and residents. Hosted by WHYY News investigative reporter Cris Barrish, “Resurrecting Riverside” explores the past, assesses the present and looks toward the future.