Critics say new legislation prioritizes medical dispensaries in Delaware’s emerging recreational market
Lawmakers say a similar model has been effectively used in Maryland and New Jersey, but marijuana advocates say it favors already-established medical dispensaries.
Medical cannabis dispensaries could start growing recreational marijuana under new legislation sponsored by State Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark).
The bill would allow medical pot retailers to obtain a temporary conversion license, which would enable them to legally sell both medical and recreational marijuana out of their existing facilities before new applicants complete the lottery process, where there’s a cap on licenses.
Some cannabis advocates oppose the bill, saying it would give medical marijuana operators a leg up in the new industry.
Currently, people over the age of 21 in Delaware can possess up to an ounce, but can’t legally buy in the state unless issued a medical cannabis card.
Osienski said the concept of allowing medical dispensaries to sell adult-use marijuana has been under discussion since the state decided to move from a competitive scoring process to a lottery.
“Now that we passed legalization last year, the rest of Delawareans who aren’t patients — who don’t have medical cards — are waiting for us to get this program up and running,” he said.
Zoë Patchell, who heads the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, said her organization knew state Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe was working on this kind of proposal, but she was surprised by its introduction this session.
“I think that after more than 10 years of advocacy to get us to the point where we are, it was shocking to see how quick this piece of legislation was introduced with only 10 legislative days left this session,” she said.
Marijuana Deputy Commissioner Paul Hyland said the state plans to prevent medical providers from completely dominating the market by holding recreational sales until some applicants going through the lottery system open their doors. That means while compassionate care can start cultivating through these licenses, they won’t be able to sell it until Coupe approves it.
The bill says the commissioner may begin accepting license applications from compassionate care centers from Aug. 1 through Nov. 1. They are valid for 48 months. Lottery applicants can start applying in September for licenses, Patchell said.
Patchell said her members are concerned that the legislation prioritizes medical marijuana operators over new applicants into the market.
“This bill will allow six businesses to basically skip the line and get guaranteed licenses when everyone else will likely be subjected to the lottery process where they may not get a license at all, and they certainly won’t get their application fees back if they’re not selected,” she said.
The conversion licenses won’t impact the 125 licenses already set aside for cultivators, manufacturers and operators, Hyland said.
Last year’s legislation legalizing recreational pot originally allowed medical dispensaries to launch recreational sales, but it was removed due to pushback from medical customers worried about shortages. Patchell and others had opposed that provision because of market competition concerns.
Hyland said they are following New Jersey and Maryland’s models. When those states legalized retail sales of recreational marijuana, they first approved medical dispensaries to sell recreationally.
“This bill sort of creates that pathway. Without it, they could have participated in the application process, but there was no guarantee,” he said. “Many of them have laid out millions of dollars, and they could have been basically left out of the process.”
Under the legislation, the licenses would allow medical marijuana compassion centers to apply for conversion licenses if they met certain conditions, including showing they can meet the medical market demands, continue to provide medical services and support the social equity program.
The conversion license fee would be set at $100,000 for each license, with the proceeds earmarked to help social equity applicants holding a conditional license. Osienski said that would raise $3.2 million for the social equity fund.
New Castle marijuana advocate Rich Jester said he believes the medical cannabis operators should be charged $5 million per facility because of the high cost of entry for social equity applicants and $1 million for a renewal fee. Delaware’s medical marijuana market is currently worth around $54 million a year, according to the commissioner’s office.
There are 20 social equity licenses for people who have lived five of the past 15 years in an area of the state disproportionately impacted by high levels of marijuana crime enforcement or have been convicted of a low-level pot offense, as long as it did not involve selling to minors.
“These dispensaries, they can afford this,” Jester said. “So at the end, if we say you need to pay $5 million to open a recreational [business] and they can’t lobby it or they lobby and fail, they’re going to pay it because the potential profit is so much greater than that.”
Patchell said her organization no longer supports a lottery system, where there’s a cap on licenses if not everyone is licensed at the same time.
The legislation moving Delaware from a competitive scoring system to a lottery is scheduled to be voted on by the Senate on Tuesday. It passed the House in March on a 29-10 vote.
