Medical cannabis dispensaries could start growing recreational marijuana under new legislation sponsored by State Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark).

The bill would allow medical pot retailers to obtain a temporary conversion license, which would enable them to legally sell both medical and recreational marijuana out of their existing facilities before new applicants complete the lottery process, where there’s a cap on licenses.

Some cannabis advocates oppose the bill, saying it would give medical marijuana operators a leg up in the new industry.

Currently, people over the age of 21 in Delaware can possess up to an ounce, but can’t legally buy in the state unless issued a medical cannabis card.

Osienski said the concept of allowing medical dispensaries to sell adult-use marijuana has been under discussion since the state decided to move from a competitive scoring process to a lottery.

“Now that we passed legalization last year, the rest of Delawareans who aren’t patients — who don’t have medical cards — are waiting for us to get this program up and running,” he said.

Zoë Patchell, who heads the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, said her organization knew state Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe was working on this kind of proposal, but she was surprised by its introduction this session.

“I think that after more than 10 years of advocacy to get us to the point where we are, it was shocking to see how quick this piece of legislation was introduced with only 10 legislative days left this session,” she said.