Coronavirus update: Philly continues to make progress, but still too early to reopen

Philly continues to make progress, but still too early to reopen

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city continues to see progress in fighting the pandemic, in particular with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in people who live in nursing homes, where most of the deaths have happened. He said today the city will post a graph showing the number of cases in nursing homes by day. There have been no new cases in the city’s jail since yesterday, where seven incarcerated people have active infections.

He added the number of COVID-19 patients in Philadelphia hospitals has been going down for seven consecutive days, and that the city is now recommending anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 like a new fever or cough get tested at more than 40 sites around the city, though they should book an appointment in advance.

“There’s a clear sign that we’re making progress against this epidemic, but it is still too early for us to able to say we can reopen,” Farley said. “We simply have too many cases, but we can prepare for whenever that day is when we can reopen.”

Farley said a lot of men living together in a shelter in Kensington tested positive for COVID-19, and a lot of them had no symptoms. They’re now living at a Holiday Inn so as not to expose those who tested negative. Farley said city officials were surprised at how many tested positive, so they are thinking about what the city can do at other shelters where people are living together.

There were 107 people quarantined in hotels yesterday.

He also said the city will be working with the bike-sharing program Indego to deliver free Pack n’Play cribs to new parents in a contact-free way, because the number one preventable cause of infant deaths is sleep-related, so the city does not want any infants sleeping on a sofa, adult bed, or anything other than a safe crib. Parents who want one can call 267-432-5844.

Philadelphia will have an all-virtual Wawa Welcome America concert this July 4, with a week’s worth of events and performances. The virtual event is still being planned, but Welcome America president and CEO Michael DelBene said it will cost substantially less. People will watch the events either through their computers or TVs.

There will be one concert broadcast live from Philadelphia, but people will be asked to watch it at home and not go to the indoor venue, that has yet to be announced. There will be more details in a press conference on June 10.