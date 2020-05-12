Coronavirus update: Philly continues to make progress, but still too early to reopen
Updated at 2:50 p.m.
–
Pennsylvania had 851 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 1.4% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 7,506 cases, or nearly 14%.
The state has recorded 61,310 positive cases so far out of more than 30,5139 tested.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 76 new deaths as of Tuesday, for a total of 3,843. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 224 new positives Monday. The city has recorded 18,537 cases so far, and 908 deaths.
Philly continues to make progress, but still too early to reopen
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city continues to see progress in fighting the pandemic, in particular with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in people who live in nursing homes, where most of the deaths have happened. He said today the city will post a graph showing the number of cases in nursing homes by day. There have been no new cases in the city’s jail since yesterday, where seven incarcerated people have active infections.
He added the number of COVID-19 patients in Philadelphia hospitals has been going down for seven consecutive days, and that the city is now recommending anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 like a new fever or cough get tested at more than 40 sites around the city, though they should book an appointment in advance.
“There’s a clear sign that we’re making progress against this epidemic, but it is still too early for us to able to say we can reopen,” Farley said. “We simply have too many cases, but we can prepare for whenever that day is when we can reopen.”
Farley said a lot of men living together in a shelter in Kensington tested positive for COVID-19, and a lot of them had no symptoms. They’re now living at a Holiday Inn so as not to expose those who tested negative. Farley said city officials were surprised at how many tested positive, so they are thinking about what the city can do at other shelters where people are living together.
There were 107 people quarantined in hotels yesterday.
He also said the city will be working with the bike-sharing program Indego to deliver free Pack n’Play cribs to new parents in a contact-free way, because the number one preventable cause of infant deaths is sleep-related, so the city does not want any infants sleeping on a sofa, adult bed, or anything other than a safe crib. Parents who want one can call 267-432-5844.
Philadelphia will have an all-virtual Wawa Welcome America concert this July 4, with a week’s worth of events and performances. The virtual event is still being planned, but Welcome America president and CEO Michael DelBene said it will cost substantially less. People will watch the events either through their computers or TVs.
There will be one concert broadcast live from Philadelphia, but people will be asked to watch it at home and not go to the indoor venue, that has yet to be announced. There will be more details in a press conference on June 10.
Pa. to expand testing at nursing homes, other facilities
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that the state has a plan to do more COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities, like nursing homes.
He said the state laboratory in Exton will help with the tests, though some facilities might have to rely on private companies. He said the plan is to do “surveillance testing” once a week for employees and residents in many long-term care facilities, calling it “a concern all around the world.” There will be more details later today in a briefing with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
To date, most of the patients who have been hospitalized or died in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,130 residents with COVID-19 and 1,724 employees with it, spread out over 540 facilities in 44 counties.
Last month, Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, recommended long-term care facilities test all residents and staff members. Yesterday, the White House recommended the same thing, calling for everyone at such facilities to be tested in the next two weeks.
When asked about counties pushing to ease social distancing measures with or without the governor’s approval, Wolf said everyone should focus on the common enemy, the new coronavirus.
“We’re in a better place than we would have been had we done nothing,” Wolf said. “The effort to open as quickly as possible is absolutely understandable, we’re all frustrated by where we are … We need to take the same measured reasoned approach to reopen as we did to closing and hope that we can have the same good results.”
Wolf pointed to South Korea as an example. Health experts credited the country’s fast response in controlling the outbreak, but there had been a spike in new infections over the weekend.