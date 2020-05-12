Coronavirus update: Fourth inmate in Delaware’s hard-hit correctional system dies
As of Monday, 6,565 Delawareans contracted COVID-19, and 225 people died of related causes. A total of 275 people were hospitalized.
A fourth inmate with COVID-19 has died at Delaware’s largest prison, as the state’s correctional system continues to be hit more than four times harder than the general population.
The latest incarcerated person to die was Jim Hunter. Jr., 81, who had “serious underlying health conditions,” and died from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and the coronavirus, corrections spokesman Jason Miller said.
Hunter, who since 2015 had been serving a 10-year sentence for child sexual abuse, had been held at James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
He lived in a minimum housing unit that has been closely monitored since April 8, with twice daily temperature checks and proactive COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic inmates. Hunter had tested negative on April 23 but when he was admitted to the hospital on April 23, he tested positive.
Hunter is the latest casualty in a system where 3.1% of the 4,423 people behind bars have tested positive — more than four times higher than the overall state infection rate of 0.7%, according to a WHYY analysis of prison and state public health records. The high prison infection rate has occurred as the number of people held behind bars has dropped during the crisis.
The prison toll pales in comparison, however, to the impact on residents in Delaware’s nursing homes— which through Friday had accounted for 7% of the positive cases and nearly two-thirds of the deaths that public health officials have attributed to COVID-19.
To date, 136 men held in Delaware’s correctional system have tested positive.
The vast majority of cases — 116 — have been at the Vaughn prison, which is where all four who died were held. There have been four cases at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, and 16 at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown.
A total of 55 inmates have recovered, including all 16 at the Sussex facility, corrections spokesman Jason Miller said.
Of the remaining 75 with the illness:
- Vaughn has 56 who have no symptoms and 15 with symptoms.
- Young has four without symptoms.
Commissioner Claire Dematteis said in a statement that those without symptoms “are continuing to be closely monitored in isolation at our COVID-19 treatment center.” Dematteis said she’s encouraged that “over the past six days the number of inmates recovering is significantly outpacing the number of new cases. DOC continues to aggressively test, isolate, treat and trace to prevent widespread contamination of this virus.”
A total of 83 staff and contractors in the correctional system have tested positive for the coronavirus. None have died and 12 have recovered.
To quell the spread of the virus, officials have implemented a variety of containment measures, including:
- Temperature checks and screening for anyone who enters a facility.
- Sending staffers who have symptoms home with instructions to self-quarantine and contact their healthcare provider.
- Putting new prisoners in isolation for the first 14 days.
- Having all staff and about half of those who are incarcerated wear face masks.
Miller said more information about the impact on correctional facilities and the state’s response can be found at https://doc.delaware.gov.