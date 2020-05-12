A fourth inmate with COVID-19 has died at Delaware’s largest prison, as the state’s correctional system continues to be hit more than four times harder than the general population.

The latest incarcerated person to die was Jim Hunter. Jr., 81, who had “serious underlying health conditions,” and died from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and the coronavirus, corrections spokesman Jason Miller said.

Hunter, who since 2015 had been serving a 10-year sentence for child sexual abuse, had been held at James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

He lived in a minimum housing unit that has been closely monitored since April 8, with twice daily temperature checks and proactive COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic inmates. Hunter had tested negative on April 23 but when he was admitted to the hospital on April 23, he tested positive.

Hunter is the latest casualty in a system where 3.1% of the 4,423 people behind bars have tested positive — more than four times higher than the overall state infection rate of 0.7%, according to a WHYY analysis of prison and state public health records. The high prison infection rate has occurred as the number of people held behind bars has dropped during the crisis.

The prison toll pales in comparison, however, to the impact on residents in Delaware’s nursing homes— which through Friday had accounted for 7% of the positive cases and nearly two-thirds of the deaths that public health officials have attributed to COVID-19.