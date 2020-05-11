Coronavirus update: Delaware’s positive tests, hospitalizations and other stats trending down
As of Sunday, 6,477 Delawareans contracted COVID-19, and 224 people died of related causes. A total of 285 people were hospitalized, down from a high of 337 on April 27.
Flattening of the coronavirus curve appears to be occurring in Delaware, the latest data show, with fewer patients critically ill, hospitalizations leveling off, and the percentage of people testing positive dropping substantially.
With testing ramping up substantially, only 9.8% of the 1,743 people whose test results were reported Sunday had COVID-19 – the lowest number in more than two weeks, state public health records analyzed by WHYY News revealed. By contrast, on April 24, 42% of the tests came back positive, and the figure was 28% on May 2.
A 14-day decline in the percentage of people who test positive is one of the benchmarks Gov. John Carney is eyeing so he can move to Phase 1 of reopening Delaware’s economy on June 1.
Carney is using a five-day average to monitor the trendline, and the state’s coronavirus website shows downward movement for that benchmark and other key ones, including current and new hospitalizations.
“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19,’’ Carney said in a news release issued Sunday. “But Delawareans can’t let up. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wear a face covering when you need to go out. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Disinfect surfaces frequently. And stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”
The first phase of the guidelines set by the White House is limited, and still prohibits, for example, the opening of youth camps, visits to nursing homes and the opening of bars. But it does allow restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues and churches to open under strict physical distancing guidelines.
Starting Friday, Carney allowed some retail businesses to take what he called “baby steps” toward Phase 1. Department stores and many other non-essential retail outlets can now offer curbside service, and hair salons can operate with strict sanitizing rules and limits on customers.
Order ensures students, teachers ‘not punished’
With Delaware schools closed for the 2019-20 academic year and remote learning the only option, Carney also suspended end-of-year evaluations for teachers and waived the required number of learning days for students and teachers.
“Students and educators across our state, especially our 2020 senior class, have been significantly affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” Carney said in a statement issued Sunday.
The governor said the latest modification to his March 12 State of Emergency order “will make sure students and educators are not punished because of the shortened school year.”
“Thank you to all of Delaware’s students, educators and school leaders who have really leaned into remote learning during this challenging, unusual time,” Carney added.