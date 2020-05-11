Flattening of the coronavirus curve appears to be occurring in Delaware, the latest data show, with fewer patients critically ill, hospitalizations leveling off, and the percentage of people testing positive dropping substantially.

With testing ramping up substantially, only 9.8% of the 1,743 people whose test results were reported Sunday had COVID-19 – the lowest number in more than two weeks, state public health records analyzed by WHYY News revealed. By contrast, on April 24, 42% of the tests came back positive, and the figure was 28% on May 2.

A 14-day decline in the percentage of people who test positive is one of the benchmarks Gov. John Carney is eyeing so he can move to Phase 1 of reopening Delaware’s economy on June 1.

Carney is using a five-day average to monitor the trendline, and the state’s coronavirus website shows downward movement for that benchmark and other key ones, including current and new hospitalizations.

“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19,’’ Carney said in a news release issued Sunday. “But Delawareans can’t let up. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wear a face covering when you need to go out. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Disinfect surfaces frequently. And stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”

The first phase of the guidelines set by the White House is limited, and still prohibits, for example, the opening of youth camps, visits to nursing homes and the opening of bars. But it does allow restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues and churches to open under strict physical distancing guidelines.

Starting Friday, Carney allowed some retail businesses to take what he called “baby steps” toward Phase 1. Department stores and many other non-essential retail outlets can now offer curbside service, and hair salons can operate with strict sanitizing rules and limits on customers.