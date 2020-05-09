Super-sanitized Delaware hair salon serves grateful customers

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Department stores and other non-essential retail establishments in Delaware that have been closed for weeks were able to start offering curbside service Friday.

Nail salons also were given the green light to open with strict guidelines. Only essential employees can get service, and no more than two at once. Rigorous sanitizing is required.

But on Kirkwood Highway between Newark and Wilmington on Friday morning, it was clear that retail businesses hadn’t jumped at the chance to serve customers at their doorway.