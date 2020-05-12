As the Delaware Department of Correction works to limit the spread of the coronavirus in its prisons, having fewer people behind bars certainly can’t hurt. The restrictions caused by the virus has helped in that effort by causing a 10% drop in the number of people held behind bars in the state.

That’s happened through fewer admissions of newly arrested individuals and an early release for some defendants who had been held while awaiting trial. The number of those held pretrial is down 25%. The courts have ordered a release for some prisoners held in Level IV custody, or work release, who failed to pay child support.

DOC is also using tighter restrictions for those on probation as an alternative to jailing them for a violation.