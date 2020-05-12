Coronavirus update: N.J. municipal courts restart, poll supports pace of reopening
New Jersey reported 898 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 140,743. Gov. Phil Murphy said the last time New Jersey reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day was March 25.
Another 198 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 9,508 residents to the pandemic.
More than half of those deaths have occurred at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, a proportion far larger than the national average of about one-third.
Municipal courts resume hearing all cases
New Jersey’s 515 municipal courts can resume hearing cases of all types this week, about two months after sessions were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
But limitations remain. All cases must be heard via video or phone, and New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said in an order that they can proceed only “to the extent possible based on facilities, technology, and other resources.”
Jury trials and grand jury proceedings, which are conducted in person, remain suspended through at least May 31.
Municipal courts in New Jersey handle some 6 million cases in a typical year.
Majority agree with pace of reopening
Two-thirds of New Jerseyans think the state is moving at the right pace to lift stay-at-home restrictions and reopen businesses, according to a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll.
Some 16% of respondents said the state is moving too slowly, while 19% said it’s moving too quickly.
Republicans are far more likely than Democrats — 35% to 4% — to favor a faster timeline.
The survey also found that Black and Hispanic residents, as well as low-income individuals, are more acutely concerned about the consequences of coronavirus than their wealthier, white counterparts.
By double digits, more Black and Hispanic than white residents said they are “very worried” about a household member getting sick from COVID-19, obtaining a test if needed, getting laid off from work, being able to pay monthly bills, buying food and seeing their local hospitals run out of necessary equipment.