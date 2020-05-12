Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported 898 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 140,743. Gov. Phil Murphy said the last time New Jersey reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day was March 25.

Another 198 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 9,508 residents to the pandemic.

More than half of those deaths have occurred at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, a proportion far larger than the national average of about one-third.