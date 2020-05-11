Coronavirus update: Cases spike among N.J. farmworkers, ventilator use down
To date, New Jersey has reported 138,532 cases of COVID-19 and 9,255 related deaths.
Cases spike among South Jersey farmworkers
More than half the seasonal workers at a South Jersey farm have tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears of an unchecked outbreak ahead of the blueberry and other harvests.
At least 59 migrant workers at a farm in Upper Pittsgrove, in rural Salem County, have been infected, NJ Spotlight reported Monday. The news came just as the state Department of Health and local federally qualified health centers prepared to launch a testing program for all such workers.
Upper Pittsgrove Mayor Jack Cimprich said he didn’t know how the farmer was isolating infected workers in camp dormitories, dining halls and fields. “I wouldn’t be surprised, in fact, if it hasn’t spread to the whole group,” he told NJ Spotlight.
Several thousand migrant farmworkers — many from Mexico, Hati, Puerto Rico and Central America — come to the region for the spring and summer harvests. One immigrant advocate interviewed by the outlet called the rise in cases among workers “a potential crisis.”
Patients on ventilators dips below 1,000
The number of New Jersey COVID-19 patients on ventilators dipped below 1,000 over the weekend for the first time in at least a month, according to state data.
That’s a significant decrease from a high of 1,705 patients using the life-saving breathing machines on April 14 and an encouraging sign that social distancing continues to have its desired effect.
Ahead of the April surge, officials were scrambling to grow their stockpile of ventilators to some 4,200 — more than double the 1,700 that the state’s hospitals had on hand before the pandemic.
The Trump administration provided more than 1,500 from the national stockpile, while California and New York each lent New Jersey 100. Two weeks ago, New Jersey paid the favor forward and sent 50 ventilators to Massachusetts as that state dealt with an uptick in cases.