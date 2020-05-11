Coronavirus update: Cases spike among N.J. farmworkers, ventilator use down

Cases spike among South Jersey farmworkers

More than half the seasonal workers at a South Jersey farm have tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears of an unchecked outbreak ahead of the blueberry and other harvests.

At least 59 migrant workers at a farm in Upper Pittsgrove, in rural Salem County, have been infected, NJ Spotlight reported Monday. The news came just as the state Department of Health and local federally qualified health centers prepared to launch a testing program for all such workers.

Upper Pittsgrove Mayor Jack Cimprich said he didn’t know how the farmer was isolating infected workers in camp dormitories, dining halls and fields. “I wouldn’t be surprised, in fact, if it hasn’t spread to the whole group,” he told NJ Spotlight.

Several thousand migrant farmworkers — many from Mexico, Hati, Puerto Rico and Central America — come to the region for the spring and summer harvests. One immigrant advocate interviewed by the outlet called the rise in cases among workers “a potential crisis.”