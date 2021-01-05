Congress expected to certify Biden’s win this week — despite GOP push to subvert the vote

Congress will meet Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election, but based on allegations of fraud and “unlawful practices” — found meritless by the courts — dozens of Republicans are expected to contest the results in key swing states, including Pennsylvania.

The action isn’t expected to result in the election getting overturned in President Donald Trump’s favor. Democrats control the House and enough of the Senate’s GOP members have rejected the approach.

Observers say the highly unusual move will most likely serve only to prolong — and further politicize — a typically procedural, uncontroversial process.

“I think it probably is mostly people thinking ahead to 2024 presidential campaigns,” said Kermit Roosevelt III, a constitutional law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Since his popular vote and electoral college losses, Trump has taken to reaching out to state leaders directly, asking for their help overturning the results. Although his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud have been uniformly dismissed, he has continued spreading baseless theories about impropriety.

Swing states have been at the center of those theories.

In Pennsylvania, state senators and representatives report being inundated by emails from Trump-supporting constituents, urging them to overturn results. Some have spoken out against the theories; others have taken action by, for instance, trying to change state election laws.

The commonwealth’s congressional delegation is under similar pressure. All but one House Republican, moderate Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1), signed a letter indicating that they will vote against confirming Pennsylvania’s election results.

“The state’s official certification of electors was based upon a flawed system and an inaccurate vote count. Thus, very possibly resulting in an erroneous certification,” they wrote. “Until these unlawful practices are acknowledged and corrected, we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count.”

So, ahead of what promises to be a tumultuous, confusing day, here’s what you can expect from congressional certification.

How does certification work?

There are several steps to certifying election results. The first comes when a state counts, then officially submits, its results. Then, the electors for the candidate confirmed as the winner cast their votes. Pennsylvania, for instance, gets twenty electoral votes.

Congressional confirmation is the final step before inauguration.

That’s what is happening Wednesday. Congress will meet in a joint session of the House and Senate at 1 p.m., with Vice President Mike Pence presiding. The body will go through the official electoral college votes for each state alphabetically, and then congress will vote on them one by one.

Members have the opportunity to contest any state. If at least one member from the House, and one from the Senate file objections, the chambers have to recess separately to debate the challenge for up to two hours. Then, they return and use a popular vote to decide whether they’ll accept the state’s slate of electors.

The process could drag on late into the night on Jan. 6. Disputes are expected in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida. But in the end, Biden’s 306 to 232 Electoral College advantage over Trump is expected to be confirmed.

Why will GOP challenges likely be ineffective?

Democrats control the House. They support Biden, have overwhelmingly criticized Republicans’ efforts to contest the election result, and will not vote to throw out any contested state’s electoral votes.

Things are slightly more complicated in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Roosevelt notes, because senators have to answer to constituents across an entire state, they tend to be more moderate than House members. Even though some GOP senators have pledged to contest the results in swing states, it looks like they won’t be a majority in the closely-balanced chamber.

While House challenges to states’ electoral college slates are relatively common, Senate ones aren’t.

The last one came in 2005, when California Democrat Barbara Boxer joined a House Democrat in symbolically objecting to Ohio’s result, which helped deliver George W. Bush a victory over Democrat John Kerry. Boxer said she aimed to “cast the light of truth on a flawed system which must be fixed now.”