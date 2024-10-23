These are the 2 paths either Trump or Harris has to follow to become president

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump appear locked in a tight race for the presidency, according to polls. The election will likely come down to just a handful of votes in a handful of states, where billions of dollars have been focused over the last year-plus of campaigning.

To become president, a candidate has to win not a majority of the votes, but a majority of electoral votes. The number to reach is 270.

At this point there are essentially seven states in play: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (all part of the ”Blue Wall”), and Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina (the toss-up ”Sun Belt” states).

There are lots of different paths to 270 for Harris and Trump, but based on the math, one of these two things have to happen for one of them to win — provided each candidate also wins in the places he or she is favored:

Trump has to win one of the Blue Wall states, or

Harris has to win one of Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia.

Put another way: There is no path to the presidency for Trump without winning a Blue Wall state, and there is no path for Harris unless she wins one of the states in that trio.

Trump has a clear path to 270 by chipping a brick out of the Blue Wall, but Harris has more options. Here are the numbers with these potential scenarios that would get each candidate over the top:

1. Harris and the Blue Wall