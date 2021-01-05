Virtual parade, military escort part of Biden inauguration plans

There are still lots of details to be worked out before the inauguration on Jan. 20, but one thing is certain: Joe Biden won’t be crowing about the size of his inauguration crowd later this month.

The typically large-scale gathering on the National Mall will not happen this year as the Presidential Inaugural Committee is focused on preventing the spread of COVD-19 and limiting crowd sizes.

The group planning the ceremony, led by Delaware State University President Tony Allen, announced more details about the event Sunday night. After Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in, they’ll take part in a “pass in review,” where members of every branch of the military will pass by the new Commander in Chief for evaluation.

The president-elect will then be escorted by members of the military to the White House. Instead of an in-person inaugural parade, the committee is producing a “made-for-TV” virtual parade celebrating American heroes.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with Americans across the country to showcase President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ steadfast commitment to a diverse, inclusive, and unified nation,” Allen said. “There are many grand traditions to the inaugural and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation’s people than ever before while keeping everyone safe.”