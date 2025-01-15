Highlighting ‘small incremental changes’

The Climate Fixers video series, funded by a PBS grant, aims to inspire people, said creator Susan Phillips, a senior reporter and editor with the WHYY News Climate Desk.

“People are tired of the doom and gloom,” Phillips said. “This … was a shift towards what people are doing and doing well in their community.”

Many of the businesses and organizations highlighted in the Climate Fixers series offer alternatives to conventional products that have lower environmental impacts — for example, a small organic sheep farm in Montgomery County that produces wool.

Another business in the series, Get Fresh Daily, offers locally grown produce, curated CSA boxes and wellness programming geared toward Black communities. Get Fresh Daily founder and director Jiana Murdic encourages people to eat plant-centric diets for health reasons — but cutting down on meat has big climate benefits, too.

“A lot of these conversations are about, … first of all, understanding the systems that we’re living in right now, starting to unravel it,” Murdic said. “People, regardless of their ZIP code and where they live, they do want to be a part of the solution, but we have to continue to create more infrastructure and support for them to be able to do so.”

Karen Melton, a retired IT professional turned climate activist, came to Tuesday’s event hoping to learn more about the businesses and organizations the featured Climate Fixers run. She’s already a customer of Rabbit Recycling, where she’s sent electronic waste and plastics that can’t go into Philly’s curbside recycling.

“I’m really interested to learn more about the orchard project, the flax project,” Melton said. “They all sound like wonderful businesses and just exactly the kind of businesses we need to be developing and supporting.”

Attendees discussed other solutions they’re working on or would like to see in their communities, including planting sunflowers, manufacturing environmentally friendly paint, eating seasonally and founding an EcoVillage.

To Pamia Coleman, co-founder of the Philly-based nonprofit Black Girls With Green Thumbs who attended Tuesday’s event, these types of small, local solutions are important. She focuses on growing the food her family eats and cutting down on online shopping.

“We’re always talking about these big changes,” Coleman said. “But I think when you’re approaching individuals and families, you want to talk about small incremental changes that you can make in your daily lifestyle that could have a larger impact.”