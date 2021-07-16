Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Camden County officials hosted an online town hall Thursday to talk about the delta variant, which has become the most dominant strain of the coronavirus. The discussion came as cases have begun a slight tick upward, according to Camden County Commissioner Jonathan Young, who moderated the event.

“We are seeing more cases each day than we were a month ago,” Young said.

As of Thursday, there have been 56,208 COVID-19 cases in the county, according to New Jersey data. Young said that the rate of transmission has reached approximately 1.2 — for every COVID case, at least one other person is getting infected with the virus.

“[It] should be made clear that the vast majority, in the area of 99%, are unvaccinated,” he added.

Young is not the first official to point out the rise in cases among the unvaccinated. Gov. Phil Murphy has said since June that “this is a pandemic among the unvaccinated.”

Those who are not vaccinated are also more susceptible to the delta variant, according to health experts.

“With the delta variant, it’s more transmissible, and hospitalizations in that population are starting to increase even among young people,” said Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. She noted that there has been an increase in hospitalizations among people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

“This isn’t just a matter of, ‘Well, I’m young and I’ll get it, but I’ll probably be fine,” she said. “The probability that you’ll be fine is going down with this delta variant.”