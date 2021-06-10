N.J. data show breakthrough COVID-19 cases are very rare

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 247 COVID-19 cases, raising the overall case count to 1,018,495.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is “consistently” reporting its lowest number of confirmed cases since last July in “the deepest part of our summer lows.”

The state also reported an additional 14 deaths from the virus, raising the overall toll to 23,631. Officials revised the number of probable COVID-19 deaths to 2,685.

Murphy also noted that the downward trend is also being seen in hospitals across the state. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 436 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 104 in intensive care and another 60 on ventilators.

“The numbers are so low because we are steadily decreasing the spread of this virus, which means fewer new cases and therefore fewer hospitalizations,” he said, adding that those who are testing positive, being hospitalized or have died from the virus are “now, mostly likely, overwhelmingly those individuals who have not been vaccinated.”