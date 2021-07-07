N.J. coronavirus update: Health ambassadors successful in increasing vaccination rates

Despite the positive outlook, officials are keeping a close eye on the infectious Delta variant and its rising presence in New Jersey.

“In our state, the latest variant surveillance report shows the proportion of the Delta variants sequenced in the last four weeks has risen to 26.8% up from 15.6% the previous week. There has been a steady rise in this variant. Two weeks ago, the percentage of reports doubled, and this week it nearly doubled again,” Persichill said.

The advice: Get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The simple reality is that we do not have a pandemic among the vaccinated. This is only, right now, a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Murphy said.

COVID-19 wasn’t the only focus of Wednesday’s briefing. Murphy also weighed in on the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

“We have a very significant Haitian and Haitian American population in New Jersey, and our hearts, in particular, go out to them,” the governor said.

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan provided an update on the power outages in Sussex and Warren counties caused by Tuesday night’s storms. At one point, more than 85,000 households were without power, but that number was down to 27,500, according to Callahan.

State officials also gave an update on the assistance they are providing Florida after the collapse of a high-rise condo building June 24 in Miami. The state sent the New Jersey Task Force One team, consisting of 80 people and 19 vehicles, to help in search-and-rescue efforts. According to Callahan, the team could be down there for a few weeks.