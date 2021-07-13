New Jersey grants digital access to COVID vaccine records

Utah is also using Docket. More states are slated to use the platform soon, according to the commissioner.

In announcing the app, Gov. Phil Murphy made it “absolutely” clear, “this is not a passport” referring to vaccine passports like New York’s “Excelsior Pass.”

“Docket is solely intended to give residents easy access to their COVID vaccination record,” he said, “especially if their vaccination card has been damaged or lost.”

When asked if it was inevitable that private businesses and third parties will use the app as a vaccination passport, the governor used the opportunity to reiterate his current stance on implementing passports in general.

“I’m not ‘hell no,’ but we continue to need to make more progress on the equity front,” he said.

Murphy has long stated that he has been open to the concept of vaccine passports; however, he has been resistant to them due to low vaccination numbers among residents of color when compared to their white counterparts. Out of the more than 4.9 million people fully vaccinated within the state, 49% are white, 15% are Latino, 11% are Asian and 7% are Black.

Murphy continued to say the timing is not right to implement a vaccine passport due to the low vaccination numbers among communities of color. He adds while progress is being made to reach more of those communities, more needs to be done.

“We’ve come a long way,” the governor said, “But, in particular in Black and brown communities, we’re not yet where we need to be.”