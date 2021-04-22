Debate over ‘vaccine passports’ comes to New Jersey

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A New Jersey lawmaker is proposing a bill that would prohibit the state, as well as “any political subdivision,” from requiring businesses to make customers prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though proof of vaccination is standard in education and certain professions.

Republican State Sen. Michael Testa said so-called “vaccine passports” are an invasion of privacy.

“I just don’t think I ever want to yield that much power to the government,” said Testa, who represents parts of Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties.

Citing New York state’s Excelsior Pass, a voluntary system launched in late March that allows residents to prove they’re either vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative for the virus, Testa said such a system could become mandatory at some point.

“It’s certainly going to have a very coercive effect on those who are not in favor of getting the vaccine at this point,” he said.