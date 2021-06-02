Drivers in northern Delaware have become familiar with the “Biden backup” created by the Secret Service entourage whisking President Joe Biden from the New Castle Airport to his home in Greenville. His trip home this past Friday afternoon caused some significant delays for drivers heading out for their own holiday weekend travel.

Now, folks living in and visiting the Rehoboth Beach area will get a taste of what it’s like for a world leader to be in town.

“It is amazing the protective measure they take these days for the president,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said recently. “It is a burden to bear, but we get a lot more positive out of our first Delawarean to become President of the United States.”

Biden is due to arrive at the beach house he bought in 2017 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers in the area can expect streets to be shuttered in the area around that time as the presidential motorcade delivers the Bidens to their home.

Traffic typically gets backed up in and around Rehoboth during the busy summer season, but the number of visitors should be relatively low this early in June.

The trip coincides with First Lady Jill Biden’s birthday on June 3.