For his first Memorial Day as commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden carried on with a decades-long tradition and attended a service at War Memorial Plaza in New Castle to honor troops who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

No stranger to loss, Biden tried to comfort families during the memorial service, acknowledging “the moment that we celebrate it is the toughest day of the year.”

The president’s son, Beau Biden, Delaware’s former attorney general, was a major in the Army National Guard and served in Iraq. He died of brain cancer on May 30, 2015, six years ago Sunday.

Before the observance at the War Memorial Plaza, the Biden family attended a memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church, where Beau is buried.