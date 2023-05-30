Biden attends Delaware Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer

President Joe Biden marked Tuesday’s eighth anniversary of one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau, by attending a memorial Mass and visiting his gravesite.

Biden, his wife, Jill, and other family members prayed for Beau Biden during the Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Roman Catholic church where the president worships during weekends at his home near Wilmington, Delaware.

Afterward, the family visited Beau Biden’s gravesite in the church cemetery. The first lady carried a bouquet of flowers.

Beau Biden was 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015. His father was vice president.

The eldest of Biden’s three children, Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware attorney general before declaring a run for governor. Many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the White House. In fact, Joe Biden often says his son is the one who should have been president — not him.