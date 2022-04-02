From its current perch at the Port of Wilmington, the boat can launch a Tomahawk cruise missile that could hit targets as far away as Des Moines, Iowa, or Orlando, Florida.

Longer than a football field, the submarine has a lifespan of more than three decades but will never have to refuel.

And it can ply the waters of the world, undetected, at a depth of at least 800 feet — all while traveling at 30 mph and carrying a deadly arsenal that includes bright green 21-foot torpedoes (but no nuclear warheads).

This 377-foot-long vessel is the USS Delaware, a nuclear-powered submarine and the first Navy vessel to bear the state’s name in nearly a century.

The boat was christened in 2018 by its sponsor Jill Biden — then the former second lady of the United States and now first lady.

Since its christening, the USS Delaware, based in Groton, Conn., has been training in the Atlantic, awaiting deployment.

A formal commissioning ceremony scheduled for 2020 was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the ship was commissioned underwater, a first in Navy history.

The delayed formal ceremony will now occur Saturday at the Wilmington port, with President Biden and Jill Biden on hand to make remarks.

The sub has been docked since Tuesday in the waters off Wilmington after steaming up the Delaware River. Here’s a video captured from the Delaware Memorial Bridge by Jerry DiEleuterio of Newark.