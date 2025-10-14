From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A seemingly endless stream of marching bands moved through downtown Philadelphia on Monday, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ first navy, commissioned in Philadelphia in 1775 for the Revolutionary War.

Those bands were joined by color guards, floats, historic re-enactors and cavalry as part of Homecoming 250, a week of events in Philadelphia that has attracted thousands of Navy and Marine soldiers to the city dressed in their formal blues.

Michelle Jacobs came from Pittsburgh with her sister Pola Rychlinski. They wore plastic ponchos because a little rain was not going to keep them away from a parade.

“The music. The bands,” Jacobs said. “In our local town they have parades, but it’s just fire trucks and dignitaries. This is awesome with the music and the bands.”

“It makes us so proud to be from America. It’s just beautiful,” Rychlinski said. “Look at the men and women that fought for this country. We can’t come out and stand in a little rain?”