Philadelphia 250

Rain could not stop a Philly parade celebrating 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marines

The parade of mostly marching bands was part of the weeklong Homecoming 250 commemoration.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadets carry flags in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A seemingly endless stream of marching bands moved through downtown Philadelphia on Monday, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ first navy, commissioned in Philadelphia in 1775 for the Revolutionary War.

Those bands were joined by color guards, floats, historic re-enactors and cavalry as part of Homecoming 250, a week of events in Philadelphia that has attracted thousands of Navy and Marine soldiers to the city dressed in their formal blues.

Michelle Jacobs came from Pittsburgh with her sister Pola Rychlinski. They wore plastic ponchos because a little rain was not going to keep them away from a parade.

“The music. The bands,” Jacobs said. “In our local town they have parades, but it’s just fire trucks and dignitaries. This is awesome with the music and the bands.”

“It makes us so proud to be from America. It’s just beautiful,” Rychlinski said. “Look at the men and women that fought for this country. We can’t come out and stand in a little rain?”

Hundreds of Marines march down Market Street
Hundreds of Marines march down Market Street during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Spectators line Market Street to watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th parade
Spectators line Market Street to watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Pola Rychlinski and Michelle Jacobs smile
Pola Rychlinski and her sister Michelle Jacobs traveled from Pittsburgh to see the Navy and Marines Homecoming 250 Parade in Philadelphia. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

Herb Smith, a 77-year-old Marine veteran, was marching in place outside City Hall, keeping time with the Navy band passing by in precise lockstep.

“Don’t get no better than this,” he said. “Tight. Everything is tight. This is the Navy and Marines. I wouldn’t miss this for nothing in the world.”

The Navy started 250 years ago in fits and starts. In 1775, the rebel Continental Congress was divided on whether to launch a navy at all, worried about the expense and the inexperience of a colonial armed force at sea.

Its main champion was John Adams of Massachusetts, the future president, who admitted he really didn’t know what he was doing.

“It is very odd that I, who have never thought much of the old ocean or the dominion of it, should be necessitated to make such inquiries,” Adams wrote at the time.

The United States Navy Band marches down Market Street
The United States Navy Band marches down Market Street during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
U.S. Navy Sea Cadets march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade
U.S. Navy Sea Cadets march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Spectators line Market Street to watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th parade
Spectators line Market Street to watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The first naval recruits were mustered at Tun Tavern, a Philadelphia waterfront tavern that no longer exists, but a new foundation is determined to rebuild it as a historic site.

Once commissioned, the first navy was besieged by internal problems, fraud and ineptitude.

“The Continental Navy, with few exceptions, was a wasteful and humiliating fiasco,” wrote author Ian Toll in “Six Frigates: The Epic History of the Founding of the United States Navy.”

Shortly after the end of the Revolutionary War, the Continental Navy dissolved. In 1794, a new navy, in which the modern U.S. Navy has its roots, was launched to protect American merchant ships from pirates.

None of that mattered to Dominic Blair, whose mother pulled him from homeschooling in Virginia to take a day trip to Philadelphia and see the parade.

the parade on Market Street
The Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th anniversary with a parade through Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Crew members of the USS Lassen pose for a picture
Crew members of the USS Lassen watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade from 6th and Market streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Meredith Blair and her son smile
Meredith Blair of Front Royal, Virginia, brought her son Dominic to Philadelphia for a day trip to watch the Navy and Marines Homecoming 250 Parade in Philadelphia. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

“I like all the cool guns and the flags, and their uniforms are cool,” he said, dressed in a rain slicker and camouflaged hat. “I dressed up for last Halloween as something like that, so I can definitely say that they’re not comfortable.”

Homecoming 250 week comes to an end Wednesday evening with a fireworks display over the Delaware River.

  • U.S. Naval Sea Cadets carry a 13-star flag
    U.S. Naval Sea Cadets carry a 13-star flag during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Miss Pennsylvania waves from the Marine Corps float
    Miss Pennsylvania waves from the Marine Corps float druing the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Spectators line Market Street
    Spectators line Market Street to watch the Navy and Marine Corps 250th parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Members of the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad performing
    Members of the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad perform at the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary paraade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Members of the crew of the USS Billings march
    Members of the crew of the USS Billings march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Spectators watch as the West Shore marching band passes during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade
    Spectators watch as the West Shore marching band passes during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The Temple Universary marching band performing
    Temple Universary marching band performs in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Lina Sehn photographs the Navy band marching
    Lina Sehn of Somerset, Pennsylvania, photographs the Navy band as they pass on Market Street during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The Shippensburg University marching band perfoming
    The Shippensburg University marching band perfoms at the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The United States Navy and Marine Corps on a float
    The United States Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years with a parade through Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Members of the Lancaster County Young Marines recreate a moment from the Battle of Iwo Jima on a float
    Members of the Lancaster County Young Marines recreate a moment from the Battle of Iwo Jima during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Three people with two signs, one reading TAKE A PICTURE WITH THIS MARINE MOM PLEASE!! and the other reading USMC SGT MAJ. RUIZ
    Marine moms (from left) Karen Moser and Anja Mizner, and Mizner's daughter Enya, show their support at the the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade on Market Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Spectators line Market Street to watch a parade
    Spectators line Market Street to watch a parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A spectator photographs the Temple University marching band
    A spectator photographs the Temple University marching band during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The Continental Marines Trevet's Company re-enactors marching
    The Continental Marines Trevet's Company re-enactors represent the first U.S. Marines during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A birthday cake float
    A birthday cake float celebrates 250 years of the Navy and Marine Corps in a parade down Philadelphia's Market Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • U.S. Naval Sea Cadets carry flags
    U.S. Naval Sea Cadets carry flags in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • U.S. Navy Sea Cadets march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade
    U.S. Navy Sea Cadets march in the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jazz saxaphonist Ikechi Onyenaka performs from a Historic Philadelphia float
    Jazz saxaphonist Ikechi Onyenaka performs from a Historic Philadelphia float, accompanied by Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross, during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Part of the series

Independence Hall in Philadelphia/

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

View the series

