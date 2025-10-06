From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Navy and Marines will celebrate a major milestone next week in Philadelphia.

The Navy was founded here by the Second Continental Congress on Oct. 13, 1775, little more than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed by that same group in 1776. So while the celebrations for the semiquincentennial of the nation’s founding are getting set for next year, the party for the Navy begins this week.

Here’s a look at some of the events taking place in and around Philadelphia as part of what’s being called Homecoming 250.

The celebrations start Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m., with what organizers are calling an unprecedented parade of ships up the Delaware River. The flotilla will include an amphibious ship, a destroyer, two combat ships and two Coast Guard cutters who will sail to Philadelphia and Camden County.

Three ships that are always docked in town will be open for tours as part of the festivities.