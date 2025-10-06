Planes, parades and, of course, lots of ships: Here’s how the U.S. Navy will celebrate its 250th anniversary in Philly
Jet fighter flyovers, a flotilla of boats and a 7,000-person parade will all be part of the Navy and Marines’ celebration of 250 years of history.
The U.S. Navy and Marines will celebrate a major milestone next week in Philadelphia.
The Navy was founded here by the Second Continental Congress on Oct. 13, 1775, little more than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed by that same group in 1776. So while the celebrations for the semiquincentennial of the nation’s founding are getting set for next year, the party for the Navy begins this week.
Here’s a look at some of the events taking place in and around Philadelphia as part of what’s being called Homecoming 250.
The celebrations start Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m., with what organizers are calling an unprecedented parade of ships up the Delaware River. The flotilla will include an amphibious ship, a destroyer, two combat ships and two Coast Guard cutters who will sail to Philadelphia and Camden County.
Three ships that are always docked in town will be open for tours as part of the festivities.
- Battleship New Jersey, the most decorated Navy ship afloat and the only battleship that fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, as well as the Cold War. The ship supported the Marines from 1944 through its deployment to Beirut in 1983 before finally being decommissioned in 1991. Tour the battleship from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 Clinton St., Camden.
- Cruiser Olympia, the most famous ship from the Spanish-American War, which served in World War I and whose Marines safeguarded the Unknown Soldier from France to Arlington National Cemetery, will be available for tours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia. That tour will also include the Submarine Becuna, which served in World War II and the Cold War.
- Washington’s Crossing Boat, a replica of the Durham boats that carried Washington across the Delaware to victory at Trenton, and took the Marines to their first fight at Princeton. Tour the replica near the Battleship New Jersey at 100 Clinton St., Camden, times to be determined. There will also be a new addition to the Battleship New Jersey display. The USS Enterprise name plate will be dedicated at the Battleship New Jersey Pier, 100 Clinton St., Camden.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, you can see the unveiling of what some consider the holy grail of U.S. Navy artifacts – the stern plate bearing the name of the USS Enterprise, one of the Navy’s original carriers, that fought in almost every carrier battle in the Pacific. This rare artifact of the most decorated Navy ship ever will be on display starting Oct. 9 next to the most decorated Navy ship afloat, the Battleship New Jersey. The stern plate will eventually go on permanent display at the soon to be constructed National Museum of the United States Navy in Washington. That event is also free and open to the public.
Also on Thursday, WHYY will host an exclusive preview screening of highlights from acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns’ “The American Revolution” documentary series, more than a month before it premieres on TV 12. Following the screening, the audience will enjoy a rare and intimate conversation with Ken Burns conducted live by WHYY’s Terry Gross. More information can be found on WHYY’s events page.
On Friday, Oct. 10, Chester’s Subaru Park will play host to the Army-Navy Cup, with the military academies’ women’s soccer teams facing off at 4 p.m. and the men’s teams playing at 7 p.m., both on the Philadelphia Union’s field.
On Saturday, flyovers by Navy and Marine Corps aircraft that will be visible from Camden, Valley Forge, Wilmington and even South Jersey will culminate at the Philadelphia riverfront.
The Naval Academy’s football team will also be in action Saturday as they take on Temple University at Lincoln Financial Field.
Saturday night, the Navy 250 Gala will be held at the Constitution Center on Saturday night.
A veterans’ reunion will be held on Sunday and a Victory at Sea concert with the U.S. Navy Band and the “Commandant’s Own” Marine Band and Drum Corps at Independence Mall.
Next Monday, Oct. 13, there will be a 7,000-person military parade that will start at 19th and JFK and end at Fifth and Chestnut streets, the birthplace of the Navy. The Blue Angels flight team will also participate with a flyover, and Navy Secretary John Phelan and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith will be among those speaking at the event.
