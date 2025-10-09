U.S. Navy starts 250th birthday bash in Philly with parade of ships and military fly-overs
A weeklong celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marines got underway in Philadelphia today with a parade of ships and a military flyover along the Delaware River.
Hundreds lined the shores of the river to see the ships, including an amphibious transport, the USS Arlington; a guided missile destroyer, the USS Lassin; and a pair of littoral combat ships, the USS Billings and the USS Cooperstown. The ships were escorted up the river surrounded by fire fighting boats turned into fountains.
A group of military jets also flew escorts along with a pair of V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft to the delight of hundreds at the edge of the river.
The weeklong Homecoming 250 event marks the formation of the U.S. Navy by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 1775. The Marines were founded a short time later, on Nov. 10, also in Philadelphia.
George Leone, who chairs the event’s planning committee, seemed close to tears as he spoke about the effort to celebrate the milestone.
“Camden built ships for the Navy in like there was no tomorrow in the second World War,” he said. “This city and this area support the military with heroes and service members for so many years.”
One of the many service members in attendance was Clyde Woltman, who retired as a naval aviator. He remembers serving on similar vessels to the ones participating in the parade.
“When I’ve gone into combat we don’t fly there, we get on ships. I spent a lot of time on amphibs, that’s my heritage,” Woltman said.
Phillip Galucci served in two wars as a Navy corpsman. He says the parade of military vessels moved him deeply and harkened back to his 24 years serving and helping to save lives.
“I don’t know how to express it, but having been a hospital corpsman, there’s the care of patients, the prevention and being able to be responsible for the health of all who I served with,” he said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talked about the great histories of the two military organizations.
“Let’s also remember on this very same river, 249 years ago, this December, Gen. George Washington with a band of brothers that were under-equipped, to say the least, crossed that river and made history with the promise of our burgeoning nation on their broad shoulders,” Murphy said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro brought along his father, a former member of the Navy, and said he was humbled to be in the presence of so many who did so much for the country.
“I grew up for a few years in my life on a Navy base here in the United States where my father served,” he said. “Through his work and his example, he raised me to have great respect for our service members and the important mission they have to defend our freedoms at home and abroad. We celebrate their history of service.”
Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea of the Marines said the show of might sends a message to the citizens of the United States and any country that dares to go up against the U.S.
“Amphibious warships and the Marines they carry provide our nation forward deployed, flexible sea based force that provides credit. What does that mean? What does that mean? It means that you can sleep easy at night knowing that when America calls 911, a Marine will answer. We’ll fight for you and we will win.”
The festivities continue into next week, with more jet flyovers, a 7,000-member military parade scheduled for Monday and a display of new military hardware at Cherry Street Pier.
