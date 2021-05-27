Violence interrupters, police will try to keep the peace over Memorial Day weekend

In an effort to quell gun violence this Memorial Day weekend, Philadelphia will deploy dozens of violence interrupters to high-risk neighborhoods with hopes of stopping shootings before they happen.

A total of 35 staffers with the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program will be available Friday and Saturday to identify and respond to potentially violent conflicts.

A smaller group will be on standby on Sunday and Monday, when the program typically doesn’t have teams working.

“If there are incidents, if we get wind of something that is happening, they will then go out,” said Erica Atwood, who leads the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, during Wednesday’s biweekly briefing on the gun violence epidemic.

The news comes as city officials and police brace for what could be another violent holiday weekend amid a historic surge in gun violence in Philadelphia.