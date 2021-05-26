Third victim dies, second suspect arrested in South Jersey mass shooting

New Jersey State police said that a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Cumberland County. Officials also announced that a third person succumbed to her injuries Monday evening.

Police said that Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was at the birthday party in Fairfield Township when the shooting occurred late Saturday. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. The investigation does not say that he is a suspected shooter at this time.

The arrest comes as 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, of Millville, succumbed to her injuries at Cooper University Hospital. Asia Hester, 25, and Kevin Elliot, 30, were also killed in the shooting. Eleven others were injured. Holmes is the youngest victim identified.