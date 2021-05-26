Third victim dies, second suspect arrested in South Jersey mass shooting

Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at a Fairfield Township home

Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey State police said that a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Cumberland County. Officials also announced that a third person succumbed to her injuries Monday evening.

Police said that Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was at the birthday party in Fairfield Township when the shooting occurred late Saturday. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. The investigation does not say that he is a suspected shooter at this time.

The arrest comes as 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, of Millville, succumbed to her injuries at Cooper University Hospital. Asia Hester, 25, and Kevin Elliot, 30, were also killed in the shooting. Eleven others were injured. Holmes is the youngest victim identified.

Investigators also announced that 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins, the first person arrested, is facing additional charges of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and certain persons not to possess weapons. There is no word on whether the suspects are related.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday that officials anticipated more arrests to come after Kevin Dawkins was arrested.

The investigation is led by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 856-451-0101 or submit tips to www.njccpo.org/tips. Tips can be anonymous.

