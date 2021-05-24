One arrest made in South Jersey mass shooting with more expected

More details have been provided in a mass shooting that occurred late Saturday at a birthday party in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County.

Officials with the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office identified Monday the two people killed in the incident as 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Hester, both of Bridgeton.

The 12 people injured were men and women ranging in age from 19 to 35 years old.

One arrest has been made: Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, is facing several weapon possession charges.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, at a briefing, hinted that Dawkins will not be the only arrest in the case.

“We fully anticipate the possibility of additional arrests as this case progresses,” he said.