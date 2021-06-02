COVID-19 slowing down in Delaware, but still harming some of the unvaccinated

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As the impact of COVID-19 dissipates in Delaware, which as of Tuesday had its lowest case and hospitalization rates in nearly 10 months, state statistics analyzed by WHYY make it glaringly clear how beneficial it is to get vaccinated.

In the five months since the first residents became fully vaccinated, only 330 of those 386,000 people (0.08%) have contracted the coronavirus. Translated into simpler math, that’s one case of coronavirus for about every 1,200 vaccinated people.

By contrast, of the 50,000 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since the start of the year, 99.3% of the patients were unvaccinated people, records show.

As of Tuesday, 48 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in Delaware, and the weekly average of new daily cases is 60. Both are lows not seen since August. A total of 1,661 residents have died of coronavirus-related causes, but only three in the last two months.