Spiral Q — the Philadelphia nonprofit that mobilizes communities to advocate for equity through puppetry — has been busy preparing protest signs for Saturday’s Philly Trans March.

At the same time, the organization is still cleaning up and assessing the devastation it suffered when the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the region in September. Most of its 25-year archive of puppets and cardboard signs, as well as a great deal of its records and documentation, were destroyed by the floods last month.

That includes one of Spiral Q’s three U.S. Postal Service mailboxes that danced during an election rally last year, when thousands of people gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the vote count. Caught on video that was shared around the world, the dancing mailboxes became an iconic image that epitomized both the moment in American politics and Philadelphia itself.

“One is at Central High School because PA Youth Vote and Just Act are doing street theater around this coming election,” said Spiral Q co-director Liza Goodell. “One is in my car over there. It’s destroyed.”

The third mailbox is still enshrined in the Smithsonian Institute. However, Goodell and co-director Jennifer Turnbull estimate Spiral Q has lost about 80% of its material history. Much of what Spiral Q makes is papier-mâché, which has no resistance to water. That includes elaborate pieces of protest art and celebratory puppets created with many hundreds of community members over the last quarter-century.

“We were holding onto it because we know the power of it,” said Turnbull. “Being able to hold that story and hold the community perspectives and messages is the work that everyone needs to be doing. All of the diversity and inclusion work that people are, like, ‘Yeah, we need DEI!’ This is it in action! It is holding the stories of our marginalized communities near and dear, understanding it and knowing its value.”