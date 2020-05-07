WHYY House Concert Series

Joy Ike
Joy Ike

Joy Ike's performs the song "All the Time in the World" with her percussive piano-playing and soaring vocals that give homage to her African upbringing.

WHYY House Concert Series

WHYY has a long history of turning your couch into a concert venue, bringing great music of all kinds into your living room. Now, we’re helping musicians invite audiences into their homes for intimate performances! The House Concerts music series offers great mini-concerts that unite and uplift, and the chance to discover new artists you might never have heard!

Levi Ware

Levi Ware

Levi Ware, an accomplished songwriter, collaborator, and musician with a style all his own hovering somewhere between Triple A, Rock and Indie, performs the song "Rise Up".

Air Date: May 7, 2020

Eric Schenkman

Eric Schenkman of the Spin Doctors

Eric Schenkman, one of the original members of the Spin Doctors Band and a virtuoso guitarist, performs "Locked in the House".

Air Date: May 7, 2020

Nancy Heubner

Nancy Huebner

Nancy Huebner, a Philadelphia native who is both a singer-songwriter and a working Registered Nurse, performs "Daughter".

Air Date: May 7, 2020

Jeremy Savo

Jeremy Savo

Jeremy Savo, a renowned guitar teacher and member of the band Out of the Beardspace, preforms the song "Ghostglow".

Air Date: May 7, 2020

Richmand Punch

Richmond Punch

Richmond Punch, a violin virtuoso that specializes in live jazz violin music, performs "Hymn for Botham".

Air Date: May 7, 2020

