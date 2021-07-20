“Song for the Mullica”

“Song for the Mullica” is a reflection written by Dustin Windish of NorthEast Corners and The Quixote Project. Growing up in The Pine Barrens of New Jersey, the Mullica River has played a pivotal role not only in the personal development of particular bandmates, but in the formation of NorthEast Corners as a collective. The song ponders the changing of life through loss and aging while reconciling with the fact that although the river seems permanent, as well as indifferent to our own lives, it is never the same water. It is this inquisitiveness into The Pine Barrens as well as The United States as a whole that NorthEast Corners pulls inspiration for songwriting. The song Mullica offers a glimpse at this personal connection to our region in a way that we hope as writers is as moving to our audience as it is to us.