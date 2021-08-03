Curt Lippe

“The Letter”

Curt has been performing as an acoustic guitar instrumentalist and sometime-singer since the 1980s. His 1993 CD “On The Main Line” was played on many radio stations including WHYY, NPR and WXPN.

“The Letter” was also played on Gene Shay’s folk music radio program several times.

He tries to convey the emotion of expressing feelings in a handwritten, personalized letter, as many of us did frequently before the advent of electronic communication. “The Letter” is a delicate instrumental for finger-style guitar.