“All Saint’s Day”

Lawrence DiPaolo, who performs in Delaware County and Wilmington as “Larry D”, is a songwriter and singer from Illinois who now lives in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania. Drawing upon experiences ranging from being an options trader in Chicago, a bodyguard in Iraq as well as a sailor, Larry D combines folk and rock elements which are (at least when he gets it right) vaguely reminiscent of the singer songwriters of the 1970’s. He currently performs in pubs and open air venues in Pennsylvania and Delaware and anywhere folks will listen to him.