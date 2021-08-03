“Open Road”

Mike is a multi-instrumentalist out of the New Jersey/Philadelphia area. Coming from a musical family, Mike starting out drumming following in the footsteps of his older brother John. His father was an accomplished singer and front man, and Mike’s sister Karen plays piano. Music was always permeating throughout the household, including the music of Genesis, Yes, ELP, and The Beatles.

Mike started guitar at age 11 and had formal lessons from jazz instructor Bill Johnson out of New Jersey. As a teen, many guitarists — including Steve Howe, Allan Holdsworth, John McGlaughlin, Pat Metheny, Andy Summers, and Robert Fripp — started to peak Mike’s interest even deeper. At the same time, he kept up his drumming skills listening to the likes of Stewart Copeland, Dave Weckl, Bill Bruford, Phil Collins, and Vinnie Colaiuta.

Mike attended Rowan University graduating with a Bachelors in Music studying under Denis DiBlasio, and Joe Federico.

Mike took interest into recording and producing his own music and eventually opened Eyeball Studios, a recording studio from where he produced and recorded a slew of local groups and artists. Mike releases his own projects to this day out of this studio. His music is currently available online at www.mikeian.com.