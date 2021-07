“Riff Raff”

“Riff Raff” is an original composition by Wendell Hobbs and performed by The Master’s of Jazz Orchestra. The song is built around what jazz musicians call a “riff”, which is a short melodic idea that is developed throughout the arrangement. Wendell Hobbs is a saxophonist, composer, arranger and leader/conductor of The Mastera of Jazz Orchestra and has toured with The Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Artie Shaw Orchestra during a career that spans over 50 years.