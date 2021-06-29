“Night Cruzn & Closre”

Phil Cole was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 27, 1994. He was first introduced to FL studios at 16-years-old from a friend while he attended Frankford High school. At that time, he was unsure if music was something he wanted to pursue full time.

At 20-years-old, Phil went to Edison Job corps to take up office administration in New Jersey, Edison. After completing the job, Phil decided to pursue music production. Through trials and tribulations heading into COVID-19, Phil Cole decided to take advantage of the pandemic finding his own formula and sound. A friend gave him the idea of creating a beat tape, which was released later that year on October 2 as his first debut EP title “MDNGHT PRTNDRS”.

The EP features a mix of genres blending lofi, trap, rap, jazz, and soul, all capturing the night life of Philadelphia. Phil Cole wants to push music forward into new heights, setting up to help the younger generation push a different way they can produce music moving forward.

Guitar: Raymond King

Bass: Jon Bæhar

Violin: Mollie Rose

Piano: Max Hoenig