“Flying with the Drones”

KiddPark (Carl Park) is part of KnewFoulke, which formed in 1990 and still exists in some form with Carl’s brother Ned in the new century. Combining what at the time was called New Age with Folk music, their sound eventually became what they hoped was a new type of folk — KnewFoulke.

“Flying with the Drones” (from the album “Center of the Sun” by KnewFoulke) was written before actual drones were buzzing around. Carl wrote it while waiting for his son at kindergarten (for reference, his son is now 25-years-old). The song focuses on the everyday worker trying to break out of the workspace and become more than a cog in the corporate machine. Carl believes the song takes on a different meaning now with personal drones buzzing around all over the place.