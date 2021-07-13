“Renovated Heart”

Mike Lorenz, guitarist/composer/educator, hails from Bethlehem, PA. For over a decade, Mike has kept a busy schedule as a freelancing performer and educator, leading his trio/quartet in performances up and down the Northeast Corridor on many festivals and club stages. He leads and co-leads several groups, including the Witherbees, MULTI MANSIONS, and THRRR. Having released his first record in 2011, Mike’s latest release, with the Witherbees, will be released in June 2021.

As an educator, his innovative mindset and affinity for implementing technology have made him a valuable member of the faculty at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and the Moravian College Summer Jazz Program.