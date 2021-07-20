“Pandemic 2020”

Trevor B. Power’s love of music flows from his very roots. Many childhood days and nights were spent in the company of the old turntable in his parents’ New Jersey home. From dramatically composed opera to smooth winding blues, the records he loved created a soundtrack to his childhood that would later influence a diversely conversant musical style.

It didn’t take long for Trevor to combine his love of music with his natural performing ability. Through this ambition and effort, Trevor spent two and a half decades dedicating himself to his passion. All across the United States, Trevor could be found influencing the music scene solo and with bands.

It was a natural move to take his passion to the airwaves as Trevor accepted a reputable position at the legendary radio station WNTI. This was an outstanding period of exposure and growth, offering great access to many volumes of recorded music. His love for the blues grew much stronger. During this time, Trevor befriended American singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock and his wife Coco Caramel. Bobby Whitlock is best known as a member of the blues-rock band “Derek and the Dominos” with Eric Clapton. Bobby and Coco were influential, inspiring Trevor to write and record more music of his own.

In 2019, Trevor finished recording his debut album “Everyday Angel” at Sonic Boom Studios with Anthony Krizan, Spin Doctors, Lenny Kravitz, and Noel Redding. A compilation of original blues, soul, and rock & roll tunes, the album guests include Bobby Whitlock, Coco Caramel, John Ginty of The Alman Betts Band, and Anthony Krizan. It was met with critical acclaim and notched “The Best of 2019” sitting in at #24 on Roots Music Report.

On the heels of a successful tour, the pandemic has done nothing to dampen Trevor’s passion and distancing has brought out even greater inspiration for composition. With Anthony Krizan providing unrivaled oversight, Trevor has returned to Sonic Boom Studios to record a new album that was released in September 2020. The album’s first single “Pandemic 2020”, composed during COVID-19 lockdown, is a catchy tune with surprising depth. Acknowledging the plague and devastating pain of loss, “Pandemic 2020” highlights the truth of the indomitable spirit of the American People. The song has viral potential.