“Starry Eyed”

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Vân Scott is a sought-after singer in the Hollywood session scene. He’s sung for renowned film composers Danny Elfman and Michael Giacchino, been mentored by producers Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Mike Elizondo, sung on blockbuster scores for La La Land, Mulan, Jurassic World, and Sing, been featured on ABC’s Black-ish and The Goldbergs, and has been a background vocalist for The Voice, to name a few of his credits.

Now, Scott’s ready to bring the spotlight directly onto himself and put his musical talent and songwriting skills front and center with the release of his first full-length solo album, Almost Gone (AWAL/Oat Brand Music) on July 23, 2021. All of the songs on the album were inspired by deep conversations he had with family and friends about their feelings, relationships, circumstances, as well as his own personal experiences. He’s released many singles and videos ahead of his debut release including “Tough Love,” “Die Young,” “Poster Boy,” Starry-Eyed,” “What’s Coming Next?,” and “Long Time Coming.” Sincere and true to himself, Vân Scott’s journey has only just begun.