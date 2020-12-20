With Moderna vaccine on the way, Delaware slated to receive almost 20,000 doses this week

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware is slated to receive almost 20,000 doses of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine within the “next few days.”

This past week marked the start of inoculations against the virus, with more than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine going to health care workers and three long-term care facilities, according to state health officials.

This week, more than 2,900 Pfizer doses will reach the state. But the bulk of the week’s deliveries — an additional 16,700 doses — will come from Moderna, whose vaccine received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine started shipping Sunday morning. Just like its Pfizer counterpart, the FDA has found the Moderna vaccine to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 — more than 94%.

“We are excited about the approval of a second vaccine that is shown to be effective in preventing COVID-19,” said Delaware Divison of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

The bulk of the doses will be distributed to health providers at hospitals and health centers like Henrietta Johnson Medical Center and Westside Family Healthcare, according to DPH.

Emergency medical services agencies and long-term care staff and residents will receive any remaining doses, which will have to be followed up by a second shot roughly four weeks later.