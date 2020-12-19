Delaware launches vaccination hotline, but available doses are still scarce

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Cognizant that residents will have plenty of questions about the coronavirus vaccine’s efficacy, availability, and more, the Carney administration began operating a vaccine call center Friday.

Operators from the Division of Public Health and the Delaware National Guard are staffing the center, which can be reached by calling 302-672-6150. It will operate every day except Sundays and holidays.

The hotline’s launch comes three days after Delaware began injecting some frontline health care workers with its limited supplies of the coronavirus vaccine, with a protracted rollout expected to last well into the summer. Shots have begun as the state reels from record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, and several new deaths daily.

A WHYY reporter called the hotline to see what information is available.

The phone was answered by a public health employee named Natalie who did not provide her last name. Asked when people could expect to get the vaccine, she pointed out that supplies are now limited and that the shots will be rolled out in four phases.

To date, the state has received about 9,000 doses of the Pfizer two-shot vaccine, which is enough for 4,500 people. The state said Friday that 750 doses have been administered since Tuesday to workers at the state’s six medical systems and to staffers at three nursing homes run by Genesis HealthCare Inc.