First batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could reach Delaware ‘within the next few days’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware could receive more than 8,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and begin distribution to residents “within the next few days,” said the Division of Public Health Saturday.

In its announcement, the department said it did not plan to mandate the vaccine, though “it is strongly encouraging that people get vaccinated.”

“The benefits from taking the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay in a statement. “The vaccine will save Delawareans’ lives as more individuals develop immunity from the virus by taking it.”

Once the doses arrive, the department said healthcare systems could begin vaccinating their frontline workers within 24 hours, kicking off the state’s three-tier plan for distribution.

The Pfizer vaccine is distributed in two doses — the doses have to be the same brand — which must be taken about three weeks apart in order to work.

DPH plans to use letters, automated calls, and texts to remind people to take their second dose.

The first batch of vaccines would be part of what the department is calling “Phase 1a” of inoculation. This initial wave of vaccines prioritizes health care workers, emergency medical services agencies, and those living and working in long-term care facilities, which have been ravaged by the virus.

The remainder of this first wave of vaccinations is slated to take place in early 2021 and likely includes other workers in “high-risk and critical infrastructure industries” such as food processing, utilities, education, and police and fire.

People who live and work in congregate settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters are also prioritized in this phase.

Phase 1 will also likely include people with certain underlying health conditions as well as seniors 65 and older.